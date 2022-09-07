Technology

Google Pixel 7-series, Pixel Watch will debut on October 6

The October 6 event will also see the arrival of some Nest devices

Google has announced the launch date for its upcoming smartphones—the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro—and the brand's first-ever smartwatch, the Pixel Watch. The devices will be introduced at the brand's event scheduled for October 6 at 10 am ET (7:30 pm IST). The tech giant had previewed the Pixel 7 smartphones and the Pixel Watch at its I/O developer conference in May this year.

Google has already given a sneak peek at its upcoming hardware products. At the October event, the brand will reveal the complete specifications of the devices as well as their pricing.

The Pixel 7 smartphones will boot Android 13 and feature the next-generation Tensor chipset to take on Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 line-up.

The Pixel Watch will go up against Apple Watch Series 8.

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will offer Pixel 6 series-like design and display with a punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, the devices will get a monotone glass panel with a contrasting, full-width metal visor for the cameras. The regular Pixel 7 will get a single cut-out on the visor, whereas the 7 Pro model will bear two cut-outs.

The Google Pixel 7 series will be offered in three colorways. The regular Pixel 7 will come in Obsidian, Lemongrass, and Snow shades, whereas the Pixel 7 Pro will get an Obsidian, Hazel, and Snow trim.

The Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will be powered by the next-generation Tensor G2 chipset. The former may be offered in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations, while the latter will likely get 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The devices will boot Android 13. We also expect slight improvements in terms of battery size, and wired and wireless fast-charging abilities.

The Google Pixel Watch will bear a stainless steel body, a circular dial, a "tactile" crown, and a side button. It will offer a clean UI, smart notifications, navigation support, and a range of health features. The wearable will house an Exynos 9110 chipset, 1.5GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 300mAh battery. It will boot Wear OS 3.