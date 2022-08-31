Technology

Google Pixel Watch to be priced at around $400

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 31, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

The Google Pixel Watch will bear 5ATM water resistance

Google will launch the Pixel Watch at around $399 (nearly Rs. 31,700) in the US, according to 9to5Google. The publication has also claimed that the company's first-ever smartwatch will debut alongside the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro smartphones. The wearable is said to arrive in two variants: Bluetooth-only and LTE. The latter will cost around $399 while the former will be slightly cheaper.

Google wants to enter the wearable segment and that became apparent when the tech giant acquired Fitbit. Now, we are weeks away from witnessing the company's maiden smartwatch, the Pixel Watch.

The company had teased the smartwatch at its I/O event and announced plans to release it in fall 2022. It will go against Samsung's Galaxy Watch5 line-up and upcoming Apple Watch Series 8.

Design and display The Pixel Watch will offer a stainless steel body

The Google Pixel Watch will bear a minimalist, all-screen circular dial with a "tactile" crown and a side button. The smartwatch will have a stainless steel body and swappable bands. It will measure nearly 40mm wide and about 14mm in thickness. It should also offer some water resistance. The smartwatch will sport a clean UI with smart notifications and navigation support.

Internals The smartwatch will run on Wear OS 3

The Pixel Watch will be powered by Samsung Exynos 9110 chipset, paired with a coprocessor, 1.5GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. The wearable will boot Wear OS 3, and offer features such as heart rate monitoring, SpO2 detection, and activity as well as sleep tracking. Under the hood, it will house a 300mAh battery and should come with a proprietary charging dock.

Information Google Pixel Watch: Pricing and availability

The Google Pixel Watch will be offered with Silver, Black, and Gold strap options along with an extensive collection of optional 20mm bands. Talking about the pricing, the smartwatch will bear a price tag of around $399 (roughly Rs. 31,700) for its LTE variant.