Google Pixel 6a getting unlocked even with unregistered fingerprints?

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 26, 2022, 11:08 am 3 min read

It seems that Pixel 6a fingerprint reader-related issue is a software problem (Photo credit: Google)

Google Pixel 6a, the company's latest smartphone, is in a bit of a pickle as some reviewers are questioning the reliability of its fingerprint sensor. YouTube videos from GeekyRanjit and Beebom reveal that the handset is getting unlocked even with unregistered fingerprints, triggering security concerns. It is set to go on sale in India on Thursday (July 28).

Context Why does this story matter?

Google's latest Pixel handset, the 6a, has raked up some impressive reviews during its short time in the market.

However, it seems that the phone, or at least some units of it, are affected by the same issue that bothered Pixel 6 customers: a faulty fingerprint reader.

It needs to be seen whether the company addresses this issue before the device's wider release.

Issue Users can easily unlock device without registered fingerprint

As per the aforementioned videos, some Pixel 6a phones were unlocked with unregistered fingerprints. They demonstrated that the issue was present in cases where there was just one fingerprint of the user registered. Even unregistered fingers of the users were able to unlock the device. In other cases, the phone was unlocked with the fingerprints of random people, too.

Cause The issue could be related to Titan M2 co-processor

It's not clear what's causing the fingerprint reader-related issues in Pixel 6a. The problem could be related to the phone's Titan M2 co-processor, which handles security tasks. It may also include the firmware failing to keep the biometric and security data from being accessed by other apps and services. It's unclear whether this issue can be solved with a future firmware update or not.

Design and display Here's recalling features, specifications of Pixel 6a

The Pixel 6a features a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an optical in-display fingerprint scanner. It sports a dual-tone design with a blacked-out full-width camera bar on the rear. The handset packs a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is available in Charcoal and Chalk shades in India.

Information It has a 12MP main camera

The Google Pixel 6a is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 12.2MP (f/1.7) main shooter and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. Up front, it sports an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

Internals A Google Tensor chip fuels the smartphone

The Pixel 6a draws power from a Google Tensor chipset, mated with a Titan M2 co-processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 12 and houses a 4,410mAh battery with 18W charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Google Pixel 6a: Pricing and availability

In India, the Google Pixel 6a is priced at Rs. 43,999 for its sole 6GB/128GB configuration. It will be available for purchase from Thursday (July 28) onward via Flipkart.