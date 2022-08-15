Technology

Samsung Fold4 and Flip4's price in India revealed: Check features

Samsung Fold4 and Flip4's price in India revealed: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 15, 2022, 05:24 pm 2 min read

The Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4 support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 LE

The pricing details of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4 in India have surfaced ahead of their launch. As per IANS, the Fold4 will start at Rs. 1.55 lakh, whereas the Flip4 will bear a starting price tag of Rs. 90,000. The official prices are expected to be revealed tomorrow when the devices are made available for pre-booking.

Context Why does this story matter?

Samsung had introduced the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4 foldable smartphones last week at its Unpacked 2022 event, alongside the newest smartwatches and TWS earbuds.

Going by the tipped prices, the brand's latest foldable devices will be costlier than their predecessors.

However, discounts worth up to Rs. 40,000 will be available for buyers who pre-book the devices.

Design and display The handsets have a 120Hz foldable display

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 boasts an inward folding, 7.6-inch QHD+ (1812x2176 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display and a 6.2-inch HD+ (904x2316 pixels) AMOLED secondary screen, with both having a 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 has a clamshell design, flaunting a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2640 pixels) AMOLED foldable display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover screen.

Cameras The Fold4 has a 4MP under-display camera

The Fold4's rear camera setup offers a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) main snapper, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto shooter. It features a 10MP (f/2.2) camera on the outside and a 4MP (f/1.8) under-display snapper on the inside. The Flip4 features a 12MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary camera and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, there is a 10MP (f/2.4) snapper.

Internals A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC powers the smartphones

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4 are powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. They boot One UI based on Android 12. The Fold4 packs up to 12GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast-charging. The Flip4 houses 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, along with a 3,700mAh battery that supports 25W fast-charging.

Pocket-pinch Pricing and availability of Samsung's latest foldable devices

In the US, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4 bear a starting price tag of $1,799 (nearly Rs. 1.43 lakh) and $999 (around Rs. 79,400), respectively. In India, the Fold4 will reportedly be available starting at Rs. 1.55 lakh, whereas the Flip4 will start at Rs. 90,000. The handsets will be available for pre-booking from tomorrow i.e. August 16 at 12pm onward.