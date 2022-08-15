Technology

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro launched in India at Rs. 18,000

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro launched in India at Rs. 18,000

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 15, 2022, 04:31 pm 2 min read

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro earbuds support AAC, SBC, the brand's proprietary seamless codec HiFi (Photo credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro earbuds have gone official in India. The TWS earphones bear a price tag of Rs. 17,999 in the country. They are offered in Graphite, White, and Bora Purple colors. Talking about their availability, the earbuds will be up for pre-bookings starting tomorrow i.e. August 16, via the official Samsung e-store and leading online and offline retail channels.

Details Everything to know about the pre-booking offers

Customers will get a cashback of Rs. 3,000 from all leading the banks, which will reduce the cost from Rs. 17,999 to Rs. 14,999. Upon pre-booking the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, buyers can also get the wireless charging pad worth Rs. 2,999 for just Rs. 499. Individuals can even get up to Rs. 3,000 off by exchanging an eligible device.

Design The earbuds have an IPX7-rated design

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro earbuds feature a compact and stem-less design with silicon tips. They have IPX7 water resistance, and are offered in Graphite, White, and Bora Purple shades. The TWS earphones are equipped with custom coaxial two-way speakers along with three microphones per bud. Dimensions-wise, each earbud weighs 5.5g.

Internals The earphones feature 24-bit Hi-Fi audio

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation along with Ambient sound support and 360-degree audio functionality. They offer tap controls for accepting calls, playing music, and more. The TWS earphones deliver 24-bit high-quality sound and support seamless switching with other Galaxy devices via Auto Switch. They are equipped with a location detection feature that is accessible via SmartThings Find.

Information They deliver fiver hours of audio playback

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro earbuds offer support for Bluetooth 5.3. They house 61mAh battery per bud, boasting five hours of playback with Active Noise Cancellation turned on. The charging case packs a 515mAh battery with 18 hours of playback and supports wireless charging.