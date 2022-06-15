Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 appears on Geekbench: Details here

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 15, 2022, 03:22 pm 2 min read

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will bear an inward-folding design. Representative image (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung's next-generation foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, has appeared on benchmarking website Geekbench, revealing some interesting details about the device. According to the listing, the handset with model number "SM-F936U" has received a single-core score of 1,351 and a multi-core score of 3,808, which confirms that it will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Context Why does this story matter?

Samsung's new foldable smartphones are just a few weeks away from getting announced. We may see the Fold 4 and Flip 4 on August 10.

The Flip 4 had appeared on Geekbench sometime back and now the Fold 4 listing has surfaced

It will likely be the first-ever foldable smartphone in the world to have up to 1TB of internal storage.

Design and display The handset will sport 120Hz AMOLED screens

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have an inward-folding, book-like design with a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and an under-display selfie camera on the inside for an uninterrupted view. It will come in Phantom Black, Green, and Beige colors. The Fold 4 will offer a 7.6-inch QHD+ AMOLED foldable display and a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED cover screen, both with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information It will sport 10MP selfie camera on the outside

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will boast triple rear cameras, including a 50MP primary shooter with OIS, 12MP ultra-wide snapper, and 12MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom. For selfies, it will provide a 4MP under-display shooter on the inside and a 10MP outer camera.

Internals A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC will fuel the device

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will draw power from a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, mated with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It will boot Android 12-based One UI and pack a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast-charging. For connectivity, it should include support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C charging port.

Information Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Pricing and availability

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is tipped to start at $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1.4 lakh). It is said to make its debut on August 10, alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Both the devices may go on sale starting August 26.