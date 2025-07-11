Rajkummar reveals huge change in 'Gangs of Wasseypur' script

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao , who is celebrating the release of his film Maalik, recently opened up about a pivotal moment in his career. In an interview with Pinkvilla, he revealed that Gangs of Wasseypur was originally written as a clash between him and Nawazuddin Siddiqui 's characters. However, later on, major changes to the script altered the course of his role entirely.

Disappointment Rao reveals how he got to know about the change Rao shared that Kashyap asked him to come visit him. The director told him, "Sun, script aa gayi hai, but abhi tera role usme kuch bacha nahi hai, to tu dekh kya karna hai (The script is here, but your role has been shortened. You decide what you want to do)." Actor reveales, "I said, Sir, I want to work with you. I don't know how big of a role it is, but whatever it is, I'll do it."

Career highlight 'As long as I'm getting work...' Rao shared that he was hurt by the change, but "that was all fine as long as I'm getting work." Gangs of Wasseypur ultimately proved to be the turning point in his career, making him a household name. Rao also credited Kashyap for recommending him to director Hansal Mehta for his role in Shahid.