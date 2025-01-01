Summarize Simplifying... In short Director Anurag Kashyap criticized fellow filmmaker Shankar for adapting to the Instagram Reel-like trend in his upcoming film 'Game Changer'.

Kashyap voiced concerns over directors catering to audience preferences rather than creating with passion.

Anurag Kashyap is not happy with Shankar's filmmaking approach

Anurag Kashyap slams Shankar for making 'Game Changer' Instagram Reel-like

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:18 pm Jan 01, 202506:18 pm

What's the story Acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has expressed his disappointment over director Shankar's recent comments about his upcoming film, Game Changer. In a pre-release discussion in Dallas, USA, Shankar revealed that the movie—starring Ram Charan—has been crafted similarly to Instagram Reels. This decision was influenced by the "diminished attention span of the audience over the last few years."

Filmmaker's response

'Filmmakers are becoming caterers': Kashyap's reaction

Kashyap expressed his dismay while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India. He said, "I recently read this statement by Shankar sir where he said the audience's attention span has become very short because they watch Reels." "So, they had to keep that in mind while doing Game Changer. I don't know what that means, and we'll only know what he meant when we see the film."

Changing trends

Kashyap further expressed concern over changing filmmaking trends

Kashyap further elaborated on his concerns. He said, "Filmmakers who, at one point, were like chefs for me, creating things, are becoming caterers." He stressed that many directors are now putting together movies like Reels, according to what they think the audience wants. The Gangs of Wasseypur director warned that when filmmakers start thinking only about what the audience wants, it is a decline.

Industry critique

Kashyap defended traditional filmmaking and revealed relocation plans

Kashyap defended traditional filmmaking, saying he believes in making films with "passion, conviction, and love." He also revealed plans to leave Mumbai as he is frustrated with the Hindi film industry's obsession with profits, remakes, and star-making culture. Meanwhile, Game Changer will be a political action drama with Charan playing an IAS officer. The film will be released on January 10 in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi languages. Its trailer comes on Thursday.