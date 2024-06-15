In brief Simplifying... In brief Vijay Sethupathi's film 'Maharaja', directed by Nithilan Saminathan, has made a strong debut, earning ₹4.50cr despite its limited release in Tamil and Telugu languages.

The film, praised for its intriguing plot and visual appeal, is expected to cross the ₹20cr mark in its first three days, thanks to positive reviews and a long weekend ahead.

'Maharaja' box office collection: Day 1

Box office: Vijay Sethupathi's 'Maharaja' makes strong debut with ₹4.50cr

By Tanvi Gupta 04:51 pm Jun 15, 202404:51 pm

What's the story The action-thriller Maharaja, featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap, made a robust debut at the box office, raking in a staggering ₹4.50cr on its opening day on Friday. This achievement marks the third-largest opening of 2024 in the Tamil film industry, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. Notably, this film is Sethupathi's milestone 50th career film and also stars Mamta Mohandas and Abhirami in pivotal roles.

Audience reception

'Maharaja' records high occupancy despite limited release

Directed by Nithilan Saminathan, Maharaja was released in Tamil and Telugu languages but did not have a pan-India release or a Hindi dubbed version. Despite this limited showcasing, the film recorded a 26.50% Tamil occupancy, with a 43% audience turnout in night shows on its opening day, indicating a positive audience reception. In Telugu markets as well, the film had a 27.48% occupancy rate, with a 40% turnout in night shows.

Critical acclaim

Positive reviews boost 'Maharaja'

The film's strong start can be attributed to the positive reviews it has received. Critics have commended director Saminathan for having an "interesting core idea," and described Maharaja as more of a "visual puzzle" than an engaging film. The plot revolves around a single father, played by Sethupathi, who is desperate to retrieve a stolen dustbin, a storyline that promises more than meets the eye.

Weekend projections

'Maharaja' expected to cross ₹20cr in three days

Maharaja is projected to perform well over the weekend, with hopes of crossing the ₹20cr mark in its first three days. The movie's second day is expected to bring in nearly ₹8cr, per the industry tracker. This strong start, coupled with a long weekend ahead that includes a Monday holiday due to Bakri Eid, sets up Maharaja for potential box office dominance in regional languages.