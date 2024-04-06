Next Article

'Indian 2' will release in June this year

S Shankar-Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' to release in June

By Isha Sharma 06:15 pm Apr 06, 2024

What's the story The highly anticipated film Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan, will be released in theaters in June, revealed the makers on Saturday evening. The specific date hasn't been shared. It's a follow-up to Haasan's Indian, a vigilante action drama that was released in 1996 and was helmed by leading director S Shankar. Indian 2 will be followed by the threequel Indian 3, though it remains to be seen when the latter will knock on the theaters.

Cast details

'Indian 2's cast and crew

The cast of Indian 2 includes Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Nedumudi Venu, and SJ Suryah. The film will also reportedly serve as the final on-screen appearance for late actors Venu, Vivek, and Manobala and is produced by Lyca Productions banner. Anirudh has lent the music. Per ETimes, Haasan underwent a four-hour makeup session to portray the older version of his character Senapathy, followed by an additional two-hour process to remove it.

'Indian 3'

This is what Haasan said about 'Indian 3'

Last month, Haasan, in a chat with The Hindu, spoke about Indian 3. He emphasized, "We cannot speed up production because quantity doesn't matter, quality matters." "I have completed Indian 2 and 3. Post-production is happening on Indian 2 and we start post-production on Indian 3 maybe after we finish this." Interestingly, director Shankar has been juggling Indian 2, Indian 3, as well as Ram Charan's Game Changer!

'Indian'

Meanwhile, revisit the original, 'Indian'

Per IMDb, in Indian, "A veteran freedom fighter enraged with the rising crime and corruption in the society murders all the wrongdoers one by one using an ancient martial arts technique." Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar, Sukanya, and Aruna Irani co-starred in the film, and the music was by AR Rahman. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Aha, and Disney+ Hotstar.

Future projects

Haasan's upcoming projects beyond 'Indian 2'

In addition to Indian 2, Haasan is involved in several other film projects. He has a significant role in Prabhas's dystopian sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD , directed by Nag Ashwin. Originally slated for a May 9 release, it is likely to get postponed. Haasan will also be seen in lead roles in Mani Ratnam's Thug Life and Anbarivu Masters's directorial debut, currently known as KH237.