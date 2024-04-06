Next Article

Nora Fatehi has spoken about working "24/7"

'Sole breadwinner' Nora Fatehi works '24/7' to support family

By Tanvi Gupta 05:54 pm Apr 06, 202405:54 pm

What's the story Nora Fatehi, who recently garnered praise for her role in Madgaon Express—has revealed that she is the "sole breadwinner of her family." In a recent interview, she expressed her unwavering commitment to financially supporting her loved ones. She proudly declared, "24/7, I'm working. I do like three shoots in one day...But I have my reasons. I'm the breadwinner of my family. I take care of my family."

Independence

'I pay for everything myself...'

In a conversation with Connect FM Canada, Fatehi further emphasized that she doesn't rely on anyone else for financial support, stating, "I don't have a man who's financing my life or paying for my dreams and my rent and all that." "I pay for everything myself." She continued, "I take care of my mom...my siblings...my friends. I have to make money, it's very important."

Early start

Early career and the importance of financial independence

The Moroccan-Canadian actor-dancer, who has been making a mark in Bollywood since 2014, began working at 16, which led her to miss out on typical teenage experiences like partying and dating. She stated, "A lot of people might think that I developed 'thick skin' after these struggles and tears and rejection." "But I've always had thick skin. I mean, if you know anything about the area where I lived in Toronto, we all have thick skin."

Resilience

From tough neighborhood to Bollywood: Fatehi's resilience

Elaborating about her challenging neighborhood in Toronto, where violence was not uncommon, Fatehi believes her upbringing prepared her for Bollywood. She said, "We've witnessed shootings in front of us. If I didn't have thick skin, I would have not been able to make it through these last 9 to 10 years in India or even in the industry." This resilience has been a key factor in her successful career.

Living conditions

Fatehi recalled sharing a three BHK with nine 'psychopaths'

Meanwhile, in a separate interview, Fatehi opened up about her initial struggles, revealing that she arrived in India with just ₹5,000 in her pocket. She candidly revealed, "I didn't know what $1000 was like." Describing her early days as "traumatic," she recounted, "I lived with nine psychopaths in a three BHK apartment where I shared a room with two other girls. During my stay there, I used to think, 'What have I got myself into?' I am still traumatized."

Journey

Journey: An advertisement kickstarted her career

Many might be unaware that Fatehi's journey in India began with a Dove ad. Soon, she ventured into films like Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans and Prakash Jha's Crazy Cukkad Family. She rose to fame with her electrifying item numbers in films like Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning, and Kick 2. Her popularity surged further when she entered the reality TV arena, appearing as a contestant on Bigg Boss﻿ in 2015.