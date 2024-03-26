Next Article

Drake Bell opens up about harrowing sexual abuse by Nickelodeon coach

Drake Bell wrote this song based on his abuse experience

By Aikantik Bag

What's the story Sexual harassment in Hollywood and other entertainment industries has been a pressing topic and survivors have often opened up in public. In the docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, actor-singer Drake Bell shared his past experiences of sexual abuse. He revealed that he was violated by Brian Peck, a former dialogue coach at Nickelodeon. Now he has revealed that the song In the End, from his 2005 debut album Telegraph, was inspired by this harrowing ordeal.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Sexual harassment in workplaces has been a buzzing topic over the last few years. The #MeToo movement has been monumental in being able to shed light on the harrowing incidents involving power dynamics and exploitation. The Drake & Josh actor's opening up in the docuseries would be an inspiration for many other victims of harassment.

Therapy

Bell sought professional help after the interview

Despite initial hesitation due to a past negative documentary experience, Bell decided to take part in the docuseries after being reassured by director Emma Schwartz's empathetic approach. After the interview, he sought professional help to address unresolved emotional issues stemming from his past trauma. Bell also hoped that involving his father, Joe Bell, in the docuseries might help him understand that the responsibility for what happened rested entirely with Peck.

Reaction

Nickelodeon reacted to Peck's arrest and Bell's revelation

Peck was taken into custody in 2003 on charges including sexual misconduct with a minor. The identity of the minor remained unknown until Bell disclosed it in the docuseries. Nickelodeon responded to this revelation with dismay and expressed support for Bell, relaying their sorrow over his traumatic experience and applauding his courage to speak out. In 2004, Peck admitted to charges of sexual misconduct. He subsequently spent 16 months in prison and was mandated to register as a sex offender.

Regret

Directors expressed regret for supporting Peck in the past

Directors Beth and Rich Correll, who had previously stood by Peck during his legal battle against Bell, have now publicly apologized. They expressed profound regret to Bell and his family and stated that they would not have endorsed Peck had they been aware of the truth. The directors also admitted their remorse for inadvertently causing additional distress to Bell by backing Peck.