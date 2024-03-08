Next Article

Chuu wins second trial against BlockBerry Creative

Ex-LOONA member Chuu wins second trial against BlockBerry Creative

By Aikantik Bag 01:04 pm Mar 08, 202401:04 pm

What's the story Chuu, a former member of the South Korean K-pop group LOONA, has won the second trial against her previous agency, BlockBerry Creative. On Friday, the Seoul High Court's civil division upheld the initial ruling that Chuu is not legally obligated to fulfill her exclusive contract with BlockBerry Creative. The court agreed with the first trial's outcome, supporting Chuu in this ongoing legal dispute.

Background

From where it started

In December 2022, Chuu filed a lawsuit against BlockBerry Creative to nullify her exclusive contract, citing unfair profit distribution and a loss of trust. Despite mediation attempts in March 2023, no agreement was reached between both parties. Chuu received a favorable ruling in the first trial in August 2023. BlockBerry Creative appealed the decision, but the appeal case maintained the original ruling.

History

Chuu's expulsion from LOONA

BlockBerry Creative announced Chuu's expulsion from LOONA on November 25, 2022, through their official fan cafe. The decision came after allegations of power abuse, including claims of verbal mistreatment toward staff members. The company expressed regret for the situation and shared concerns for the affected staff's well-being. Chuu had previously faced rumors about bullying and internal transfer issues within the agency, but no evidence was publicly disclosed by the company.

Career

Chuu's career as of now

Kim Ji-woo, known professionally as Chuu, is a South Korean singer and television personality who rose to fame as a former member of LOONA and its sub-unit, yyxy. She is currently under her new agency, ATRP. In addition to her music career, Chuu hosts a YouTube web series called Chuu Can Do It, which promotes environmental conservation through eco-friendly practices. She made her solo debut in December 2017 with the digital single Heart Attack.