'Entity': Cha Eun-woo releases solo mini-album's concept film, photos

By Aikantik Bag 06:49 pm Feb 06, 2024

What's the story Get ready, K-pop fans! Cha Eun-woo is gearing up for his solo debut with the mini-album titled Entity, set to drop on February 15. The latest promo materials contained a mesmerizing concept film and photos, featuring the artist bathed in blue light and shedding a single tear. The pre-release festivities are set to kick off on Tuesday and build excitement for the album's official launch.

Cha to perform 'Entity' tracks at Seoul fan-con

Cha has a special treat in store for fans attending his Seoul fan-con, 2024 Just One 10 Minute - Mystery Elevator, on February 17. Just two days after Entity hits the shelves, the artist will perform all the tracks from his mini album at this exclusive event. The buzz surrounding the mini album is quite high and fans are eagerly waiting.

