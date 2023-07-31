Rahul Mahajan and Natalya Ilina file for divorce: Report

Written by Aikantik Bag July 31, 2023 | 01:59 pm 1 min read

Rahul Mahajan and Natalya Ilina to part their ways

Rahul Mahajan has been in the news on and off for his stints on reality TV shows and his personal life. Reports are rife that the former pilot is heading for divorce with Kazakhstan model Natalya Ilina. The same report stated that the couple filed for divorce in 2022 citing compatibility issues. Interestingly, this will mark Mahajan's third divorce.

A source spilled the beans

Love and marital life seem to be turbulent spots for Mahajan. A source close to development spoke to The Times of India and said, "Compatibility issues were there between the two since the beginning. However, they stretched their marriage as long as they could. They parted ways last year and filed for divorce." The couple has not issued an official statement yet.

Mahajan's failed conquests of love

Mahajan's first marriage was with Shweta Singh in 2006. It lasted for two years and the couple parted ways in 2008. Next, he got married to Dimpy Ganguly, who he met on the matrimonial reality show, Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jaayega. The duo got married in 2010 and parted ways in 2015. Reportedly, Ganguly accused Mahajan of physical abuse.

