Rachel Zegler addresses 'racist' criticism of 'Snow White' casting

Written by Aikantik Bag July 19, 2023 | 05:07 pm 1 min read

Rachel Zegler addresses comments on her 'Snow White' casting

Rachel Zegler has been receiving flak over her casting in the upcoming live-action remake of Snow White. Ever since the casting was announced in 2021, she received hate because a white person has traditionally depicted the character. The film is aiming to diversify via its casting. Now, she has taken to social media and addressed this criticism and termed it a "nonsensical discourse."

Zegler doesn't want to see discourse around her casting

Zegler tweeted, "extremely appreciative of the love I feel from those defending me online, but please don't tag me in the nonsensical discourse about my casting. I really, truly do not want to see it." She also shared photos from her childhood and stated, "Every child knows they can be a princess no matter what." The film is set to release in March 2024.

