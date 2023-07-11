Entertainment

Emmy Award-winning producer Manny Coto (62) dies of cancer

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 11, 2023 | 12:37 pm 2 min read

Manny Coto won an Emmy Award for '24,' as its executive producer

Popular writer-producer Manny Coto, best known for winning an Emmy Award for 24, died at the age of 62. According to reports, he was suffering from pancreatic cancer and succumbed to it after battling it for 13 months. Coto passed away at his residence in Pasadena on Sunday. Coto was the executive producer for 24 which starred Kiefer Sutherland and Leslie Hope, among others.

The Cuba-born writer-producer's demise was confirmed on Monday

As per foreign media reports, a representative of the family of the deceased writer-producer said that Coto was surrounded by his close family members when he breathed his last. The news of his passing away was confirmed on Monday, said the reports. Apart from 24, he was also popular for completing many seasons of the American Horror Story.

Coto is survived by his wife

He's now survived by his wife Robin, whom he met on the set of Odyssey 5. Robin is a visual effects supervisor; they have four children together- Manny, Riley, Charlotte, and Finlay. Coto is also survived by his mother Norma, sister Normi, and writer-producer brother Juan Carlos. "He was my inspiration and my guiding light—in the craft, and in life," wrote Carlos.

Carlos recalled fond memories with his late brother

All about his work life

Apart from 24 and American Horror Story, Coto also worked on UPN's Star Trek: Enterprises's final two seasons that aired between 2003-2005. He did the final three seasons of this much-loved series Dexter from 2010 to 2013. Coto also directed an installment of Feral which was released in 2021, other than creating Fox's neXt in 2020 and Odyssey 5.

Coto was raised near Walt Disney World

Born in Havana on June 10, Coto fled with his mother from the Castro regime where they were later joined by his father. He was eventually raised near Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, where he started making horror films as a teenager using his father's Super8 camera. In 1983, he relocated to Los Angeles and began to work in TV commercials.

