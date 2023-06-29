Entertainment

Pete Davidson checks into rehab: Celebrities who triumphed over addiction

Written by Isha Sharma June 29, 2023 | 06:03 pm 2 min read

Saturday Night Live star and actor-comedian Pete Davidson reportedly recently checked into a rehab facility in Pennsylvania, reported Hollywood media. The Bodies Bodies Bodies actor has always been vocal about borderline personality disorder, depression, anxiety, marijuana use, and trauma. Several noted Hollywood celebrities have struggled with difficult problems/deep-rooted addictions in life, eventually emerging victorious post-therapy. Take a look at some of them.

Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. might have had a phenomenal professional run, but his career has also been eclipsed by the notoriety that comes along with addiction. Once called the "poster boy for pharmaceutical mismanagement," he spent years facing his inner demons, finally achieving sobriety in 2003. "Get out of that cave...and recognize the significance of aggressive denial of your fate," he once said.

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore penned two separate memoirs at different stages of her life—Little Girl Lost (1990) and Wildflower (2015)—in which she owned up to her struggles with addiction and the path to recovery. "I'm not going to pretend I am not who I am. I'm going to show [my kids] how it got me to where I am now," she once told The Guardian.

Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe is one of those global celebrities who started working at a young age, and naturally, it later took a toll on him. He said "drinking accessive amounts of alcohol" was his way of "coping" with the fame that came with playing Harry Potter. He eventually trampled this mess with the aid of his friends and has been sober since 2010.

Elton John

Singer-musician Sir Elton John is another famous celebrity who was clutched in the jaws of addiction. He told Variety in an interview in 2019, "When you come out of treatment, it's like being reborn. You are so stripped down and completely vulnerable. It's like starting life over with a new rule book for living." He has been sober for over three decades.

