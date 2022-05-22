Entertainment

Disney+ bags Elton John's documentary 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road'

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 22, 2022, 10:34 pm 2 min read

Music legend Elton John's documentary is bought by Disney. (Photo credit: Instagram/@eltonjohn by Ben Gibson Photo)

Disney Original Documentary and Disney+ have acquired the rights to a documentary on Elton John—titled Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances And the Years That Made His Legend. It contains unseen footage from the past 50 years, hand-written journals, and clips with John's family. Disney bought the documentary helmed by RJ Cutler and John's partner David Furnish for $30M, reported Deadline.

The legendary singer has undoubtedly had a massive impact on the industry with his music.

He is known for his hits like Rocket Man, Your Song, and Tiny Dancer, among many more.

John has also composed music for Broadway shows like Aida and The Lion King (film and on-stage adaptation).

He received many accolades over the years and was also knighted in 1998.

The documentary is expected to be a massive tribute to John, capturing his last touring months and also the first five years of his career when he delivered 10 hit albums. The package comes with rights to live-stream John's final concert, reported Deadline. It will get a hybrid release where it will get a limited theatrical release, after which it will stream on Disney+.

Bob Chapek, CEO of The Walt Disney Company said, "There are no superlatives left to describe Elton John and his impact on music and culture — he's simply unrivaled." "Like a good Disney story, Elton's music has both universal appeal and the ability to connect with audiences on a deeply personal level," he expressed. John has been associated with Disney since 1994, noted Chapek.

Cutler will also serve as a producer under his banner This Machine Filmworks alongside Furnish (via his and John's Rocket Entertainment) in addition to Trevor Smith. John Battsek, Jane Cha Cutler, and Elise Pearlstein will serve as executive producers. The documentary will be a portrait of John's successful career and his impact on musicians and audiences. Its release date is yet to be announced.