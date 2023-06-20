Entertainment

Everything about Aaron Taylor-Johnson's 'Kraven the Hunter'

Everything about Aaron Taylor-Johnson's 'Kraven the Hunter'

Written by Aikantik Bag June 20, 2023 | 02:10 pm 1 min read

'Kraven the Hunter' trailer was released recently

Kraven the Hunter is one of the deadliest characters of Marvel Comics and now it is set for a standalone film. The makers of the upcoming superhero film released the trailer recently, and it is slated for October 6, 2023 release. Reportedly, this film was in discussion for a long time and was picked up by Sony Pictures Releasing in 2017.

Story, cast, and crew of the film

The trailer promises a dark tale of Sergei Kravinoff aka Kraven the Hunter. It traces his journey from being a young boy to becoming a killing machine. Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars in the titular role, whereas the cast includes Ariana DeBose, Russell Crowe, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, and Christopher Abbott among others. It is directed by JC Chandor, whereas it is cranked by Ben Davis.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline