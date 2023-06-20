Entertainment

Mukesh Khanna slams Saif Ali Khan in 'Adipurush'

Written by Aikantik Bag June 20, 2023 | 01:59 pm 1 min read

Mukesh Khanna takes a dig at Saif Ali Khan

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has hopped on the bandwagon of slamming Om Raut's magnum opus Adipurush. The Shaktiman actor criticized the casting and characterizations of the film. He also took a direct dig at the film's antagonist Saif Ali Khan and stated that the Omkara actor turned Raavan's character into a comical one. In the last few days, the project received severe flak.

Khanna's take on Khan's portrayal

Khanna shared a new video, where he stated, "Raavan may be scary, but how can look like Chandrakanta's Shivdutt - vishpurush? He was a pandit. You will be shocked how can someone imagine and design Raavan in this manner." He said, "Couldn't Om Raut find a better actor than Saif Ali Khan? This one looks less like Raavan and more like a cheap smuggler."

Other controversies regarding the film

Khan's look and the VFX on him have been heavily criticized by viewers. The film's dialogues have received flak leading to threats from right-wing Hindu organizations. Recently, writer and lyricist Manoj Muntashir Shukla was provided police security amid threats. The negative buzz has affected the box office collection of the film too and it has been banned in Nepal over dialogue row.

