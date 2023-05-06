Entertainment

'Adipurush' makers unveil new poster featuring Prabhas ahead of trailer

'Adipurush' makers unveil new poster featuring Prabhas ahead of trailer

Written by Isha Sharma May 06, 2023, 11:27 am 2 min read

'Adipurush' is set to release on June 16

We are only days away from immersing ourselves in the world of Adipurush! Ahead of the film's trailer release on Tuesday (May 9), the makers of the upcoming mythological drama have unveiled another fiery poster featuring Prabhas, who is playing Lord Rama/Raghava. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is running behind its original schedule and is slated to arrive on June 16.

Why does this story matter?

Adipurush has been in the news since October last year, when its teaser was first unveiled.

However, it soon became a butt of jokes on social media and was at the receiving end of social media flak for its "sub-par VFX work" and "misrepresentation of mythological figures."

Since then, the team has been working tirelessly to churn out new content and right the wrongs.

What does new poster show?

The new Adipurush poster is slightly redolent of the past ones, but the striking difference here is that Prabhas's bow and arrow are covered in flames and hues of bright yellow—colors often used to demonstrate light, power, and victory. While sharing the poster, trade analyst Taran Adarsh also revealed that the trailer will be launched in 70 countries and will be a "global event."

Prabhas fans have positive words to offer

The latest poster has received a positive response from fans, and Prabhas's admirers have particularly lauded the "vision" of the director. A fan wrote, "This will lead to a box office storm in 4-5 days," while someone else wrote, "Adipurush is setting social media on fire day by day. Jai Shri Ram." "The trailer will break all records of Indian cinema," remarked another stan.

Here's everything else about upcoming drama

The big-budget drama also stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh/Ravana, Kriti Sanon as Janaki/Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshmana. T-Series has co-produced this project, reportedly mounted on a budget of Rs. 500cr This is the first collaboration between Prabhas and Sanon and will also be the former's first release of 2023. A few days ago, on Sita Navami, Sanon's posters were also unveiled.