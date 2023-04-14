Entertainment

'Jogira Sara Ra Ra' teaser out: Nawazuddin-Neha lead offbeat romance

Apr 14, 2023

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma starrer 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra' will release on May 12

The teaser of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma's upcoming small-town romantic drama Jogira Sara Ra Ra is finally out. Earlier on Friday, the makers also revealed the first poster of the film. Directed by Kushan Nandy (Hum Dum, 88 Antop Hill), the film was reportedly shot during the COVID-19 lockdown and is heading toward a theatrical release on May 12.

Why does this story matter?

Siddiqui is known for selecting unconventional movies such as Raat Akeli Hai, Gangs of Wasseypur, Manjhi—The Mountain Man, Manto, Freaky Ali, and Photograph, among others.

With its focus on small-town romance, Jogira Sara Ra Ra fits right into his filmography.

The drama will also mark Sharma's comeback to Bollywood after her 2020 release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Teaser focuses on man known for his 'jugaad'

The film's 50-second-long teaser focuses on Jogi Pratap (Siddiqui), a middle-aged man proud of jugaad—the makeshift arrangements he employs during difficult situations in his life. Going by the clip, it seems like he falls for Sharma's character, but her family comes in between, and his jugaad fails to rescue their love story. "Is kahani me pyar nahi, sirf jugaad hai," reads the tagline.

Watch the teaser here

Nandy confident that viewers will enjoy drama

Director Nandy had earlier said in a statement, "As the director, I had a huge responsibility to ensure all went well, but it's not something that could have happened without the co-operation of the cast, crew, and my producers. I am confident we're making something that everyone will enjoy." The movie is produced by Naeem A Siddiqui and Kiran Shyam Shroff.

Meet cast, crew behind upcoming film

Apart from Siddiqui and Sharma, the movie also stars Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Zarina Wahab, and Sanjay Mishra. It has been written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali, known for Mumbai Mirror and 3 Dev. The cinematography is helmed by Sourabh Waghmare (Dia, Wintergreen), while the editing is done by Virendra Gharse (Ghulam, Aankhen, Dushman). The film marks Siddiqui's second collaboration with Nandy after Babumoshai Bandookbaaz (2017).