Love and light: Family wishes Ranbir-Alia on 1st wedding anniversary

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 14, 2023, 01:53 pm 1 min read

Time flies in the blink of an eye! Exactly a year back we were glued to our devices for every update on the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding. Over the past year, they delivered successful films, became parents, and received all the love from their fans. On the occasion of their first wedding anniversary, the couple's family took to social media to send best wishes.

Sharing photos on Instagram, Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan wrote, "On this day last year my sweet [hearts emoji]'s promised to be with each other through thick and thin and through good times and all kinds of times." Ranbir Kapoor's mother, Neetu Kapoor, posted their wedding picture featuring a photograph of the late Rishi Kapoor. His sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also wished the couple.

