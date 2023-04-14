Entertainment

Box office: 'Gumraah' fails to see any silver lining

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 14, 2023, 01:06 pm 1 min read

'Gumraah' box office collections

Gumraah has become a massive flop at the box office, reportedly with empty cinema halls and negative reviews from both critics and viewers. The Aditya Roy Kapur-led film had a lot of expectations riding on it, especially after his stellar performance in The Night Manager. Gumraah, a Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil film Thadam, is reportedly likely to be taken down from theaters.

Struggling to breach Rs. 10 crore mark

India Today reported the crime-action thriller minted only Rs. 57 lakh on Thursday (Day 7). Overall, Gumraah raked in Rs. 5.98 crore (domestic) in the first week. Helmed by the debutant Vardhan Ketkar, the project also marked Roy Kapur's first double role in a film. Moreover, the cast includes Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Roy, among others. It is bankrolled by T-Series and Cine1 Studio.

'Gumraah' likely to be out of theaters soon