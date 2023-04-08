Entertainment

Kriti Sanon-Shahid Kapoor wrap up untitled upcoming rom-com film

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 08, 2023

Kriti Sanon-Shahid Kapoor will soon be seen in a robot rom-com

Make way for a new jodi in Bollywood! Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor have wrapped up the shooting of their untitled upcoming film, reportedly touted as a "robotic rom-com film." It has been directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and bankrolled by Jio Studios and producer Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. The movie is heading toward a theatrical release in October 2023.

Why does this story matter?

Kapoor has recently delivered one of his career's biggest hits in the form of Farzi, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. Now, this experimental rom-com will further cement his stardom and bring him back into the game.

On the other hand, while Sanon has been working on back-to-back projects, barring Mimi, she has not come out of the "pretty girl" stereotype—something that may change with this movie.

First-look poster captures duo's romance

While sharing the first look of the film on social media, Maddock Films wrote, "Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan announce the wrap of their untitled film starring Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon together for the first time ever!" The poster shows the duo sitting on a bike parked on a beach, and it is evident they have been captured during an intimate, romantic moment.

Take a look at the poster

Here's what we know of the plot

While the plot has understandably been kept under wraps, it is being speculated that the film won't be just another rom-com but will instead feature several fresh and promising elements. As per an old report in Pinkvilla, Sanon will be playing a robot, while Kapoor will portray the role of a robotic expert. That also explains the movie's tagline—"an impossible love story."

Work: Check out actors' upcoming projects

Kapoor has collaborated with Ali Abbas Zafar on an action film reportedly titled Bloody Daddy, a remake of the 2011 French film Nuit Blanche. Moreover, Sanon will next be seen as Sita in Om Raut's Adipurush, where she has been paired with Prabhas. She also has Ganapath in the pipeline alongside Tiger Shroff and The Crew with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu.