Entertainment

'Rowdy Rakhi': All we know about Rakhi's 'rowdy' avatar

'Rowdy Rakhi': All we know about Rakhi's 'rowdy' avatar

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 02, 2023, 02:20 pm 2 min read

Rakhi Sawant will soon headline 'Rowdy Rakhi,' a film based on her life. Her brother Rakesh will direct it

There's a new sheriff in town! Actor-dancer Rakhi Sawant enjoys a permanent spot in the headlines due to her innumerable antics. This time, however, the news is professional. She is set to star in and as Rowdy Rakhi, a film reportedly based on her life. Her brother Rakesh Sawant will helm it and Sawant will be seen as a police officer in the drama.

Why does this story matter?

Dubbed India's "Entertainment Queen," Sawant never misses an opportunity to entertain her fans and followers through her social media posts.

From her marriage to her separation from Ritesh and Adil Khan Durrani, she has been controversy's favorite child.

Her claim to fame includes Bigg Boss Hindi, Bigg Boss Marathi, Main Hoon Na, Nach Baliye 3, and Box Cricket League, among others.

The Sawant siblings confirmed the news to the media

While speaking to ETimes, Rakesh confirmed the project. He said, "Rakhi is rowdy. She doesn't spare anyone who throws a spanner in her tracks. Even now, her case against her husband Adil Khan Durrani is not just her cause. She is fighting for a much bigger cause." Sawant, too, confirmed her starring role and asserted, "Yes, I am doing this film."

Did you know Sawant has reportedly opened an acting academy?

On a related note, the Main Hoon Na actor recently announced that she's going to open an acting academy in Dubai for people who are interested in making a career in the field. In an Instagram video, she revealed that the said academy will be based out of Dubai's Al Karama and will groom and train aspiring actors from the Gulf Nations.

Who is director Rakesh? Take a look at his work

Per IMDb, Rakesh has eight credits as a director and three as a writer. His credits include Maut Ka Khel, Wafaa, Mudda 370 J&K, and Vinash Kaal, among a few others. His last film was The Dark Jungle, which reportedly came out in 2021. Rowdy Rakhi will be produced by Jaya Films, with editing by Yogesh More and story by Rakesh.

Poll What else would you like to know about Rakhi Sawant?

The times her funny antics surprised netizens. 0% Her estranged husband's response to their separation. 0% Poll is completed Take a look at them here! Happy birthday Rakhi Sawant! Recalling her 5 hilarious moments Here's what Adil Khan Durrani said. Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Khan Durrani responds to cheating allegations