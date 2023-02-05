Entertainment

'Hoysala' teaser out: Dhananjaya turns cop for his 25th film

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 05, 2023, 08:50 pm 2 min read

Kannada actor Dhananjaya's 'Hoysala' will release on March 30

Kannada actor Dhananjaya, popularly known as "Daali," has collaborated with director Vijay N for his upcoming project titled Hoysala. This movie holds a special place in the actor's career, as it marks his 25th project in the Kannada film industry. Raising the bar of excitement for his admirers and fans, the makers unveiled the gripping teaser of the film on Sunday.

Why does this story matter?

Dhananjaya is a prominent name in the Kannada film industry and gained popularity after playing antagonist Daali in the 2018 film Tagaru.

He was last seen in the 2022 film Head Bush, which he also co-produced.

Meanwhile, Hoysala will be Vijay's first attempt at a cop thriller, which reportedly takes references from real-life incidents and sheds light on the flaws in the police system.

Dhananjaya took to Twitter to unveil the teaser

Hoysala, an out-an-out entertainer, will hit theaters on March 30. Dhananjaya took to Twitter on Sunday to share Gurudev Hoysala's first look, and fans expressed their excitement in the comment section. Sharing the preview of the upcoming movie, actor Karthik Sivakumar aka Karthi tweeted, "Introducing 'Gurudev Hoysala' - Let's welcome him from 30th March 2023. Wishing the entire team the best of luck!"

Watch the 'Hoysala' teaser here

Film promises to be 'masala' entertainer

Set against the backdrop of Belagavi, the clip opens with a haphazard situation where a building is set on fire, and the crowd is out-of-control, running here and there to save their lives. Amid the ruckus, the police try to tackle the crowd using tear gas. And then, we see Dhananjaya as a bold cop, seemingly popular among the public, emerging from the fog.

Know more about the movie

Hoysala, produced by Karthik Gowda in association with Yogi G Raj, co-stars Amrutha Iyengar and features Naveen Shankar, Avinash BS, Mayuri Nataraj, and Pratap Narayan in crucial roles. The movie will mark Dhananjaya's second collaboration on a project with KRG Studios. Earlier, they worked together for the movie Rathnan Prapancha. Ace composer S Thaman has helmed the music for the upcoming action-drama film.