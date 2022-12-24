Entertainment

'Hari Hara Veera Mallu': Bobby Deol joins Pawan Kalyan starrer

'Hari Hara Veera Mallu': Bobby Deol joins Pawan Kalyan starrer

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 24, 2022, 01:57 pm 2 min read

Bobby Deol has joined the cast of pan-Indian film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'

Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu is amping up its cast ensemble, and how! Bollywood actor Bobby Deol has now joined the cast of the historical drama and will reportedly play Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The multilingual, pan-Indian film is helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi (Vedam, Gabbar is Back) and is slated to release on March 30, 2023, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Why does this story matter?

Deol's association will amplify the film's reach in the North Indian market.

Kalyan has maintained a successful streak lately—in 2021, he was seen in the hit film Vakeel Saab, followed by Bheemla Nayak in February 2022, which also turned out to be a hit.

Thus, all eyes are now on Hari Hara Veera Mallu, touted to be the most expensive film of Kalyan's career.

Fans are excited to see what Deol adds to film

The makers on Saturday took to social media to share the news of Bobby Deol coming on board the ambitious, large-scale project. They also posted a brief video welcoming the Soldier actor to the team. While this development has left some fans surprised, it has also increased others' expectations, and a section of viewers has expressed eagerness to watch Deol in this never-seen-before role.

Watch the video here

Most of the work on the large-scale drama has concluded

The majority of the work on the film has already been wrapped, per recent reports. Reportedly, the team just completed a 40-day-long schedule in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Now, the latest schedule will soon kickstart in Annapurna Studios. Nidhhi Agerwal is the leading lady of the film, which is being backed by A Dayakar Rao for Mega Surya Production, and presented by AM Ratnam.

What's in store for Deol, Kalyan next?

Kalyan has several other films in his kitty that are in different stages of production. They include his movie with Harish Shankar titled Ustaad Bhagat Singh. He may also join hands with filmmaker Surender Reddy. Deol, on the other hand, recently finished shooting for Apne 2. He will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and multistarrer comedy franchise Housefull 5, among others.