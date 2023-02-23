Entertainment

OTT details: Yami Gautam Dhar-Sunny Kaushal's 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga'

OTT details: Yami Gautam Dhar-Sunny Kaushal's 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga'

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 23, 2023, 02:48 pm 2 min read

Yami Guatam Dhar's 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' will be released on Netflix on March 24. It has been directed by Ajay Singh

Mark your calendars! Yami Gautam Dhar and Sunny Kaushal starrer heist thriller Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga has locked its release date. The flick was announced last year during Netflix's TUDUM event and will hit the streamer on March 24. Directed by Ajay Singh (assistant director on Aamir), it has been produced by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films. Here's the complete story.

Why does this story matter?

Netflix has become Hindi filmmakers' first choice when it comes to direct-to-digital releases.

In the past, several Netflix original movies across genres have won applause, such as Monica, O My Darling, Qala, Darlings, Bulbbul, Ghost Stories, Dasvi, Looop Lapeta, Thar, and Lust Stories, among others.

Netflix's upcoming slate, too, teems with promising titles such as Vishal Bhardwaj's Khufiya and Yashowardhan Mishra's Kathal.

The makers also dropped a poster to heighten the hype

While announcing the film's release date, the streamer wrote on social media, "(Buckle up your seats) because this heist will keep you on the edge. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is all set to land on your screens on March 24, only on Netflix!" They also uploaded a poster that features the lead actors and encapsulates the heist that takes place mid-air.

Twitter Post

Kursi ki peti baandh lijiye because this heist will keep you on the edge

Take a quick look at what the thriller is about

Per IMDb, "A flight attendant and her business partner are on a mission to steal diamonds and free themselves from the clutches of a loan shark. At 40,000ft in the air, the heist goes horribly wrong and turns into a hostage situation." "This film is a heist thriller, one of the very few to come out of the Indian entertainment industry," the makers said.

Take a quick look at the team behind the flick

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga has been penned by Shiraz Ahmed and Stree and Bhediya fame Kaushik. Tarun Gupta (Pathaan, Vikram Vedha) and Navin Saran (Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Laal Singh Chaddha) have worked on the movie's visual effects, while the music is by Sahil Singh Thakur (Mission Majnu). The film also stars film and TV actor Sharad Kelkar in a prominent role.