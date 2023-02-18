Entertainment

Hrithik's 'War 2' to go on floors this year: Report

Hrithik's 'War 2' to go on floors this year: Report

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 18, 2023, 09:59 pm 2 min read

Starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor, 'War' was released in 2019

With Pathaan's release and Tiger's cameo in the film, it wouldn't be wrong to call Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe the biggest Indian film franchise. Director Siddharth Anand also connected Pathaan with his previous film, War, by showing a link between John Abraham's Jim and Hrithik Roshan's Kabir. And now, a report has suggested that Roshan's War 2 will go on floors this year.

Why does this story matter?

War (2019) was a blockbuster hit from Yash Raj Films, which featured Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead. It also starred actor Vaani Kapoor in a pivotal role.

The film, directed by Anand, reportedly went on to gross Rs. 475.5 crore at the worldwide box office.

Now, the second installment of War is in the works, which will also be led by Roshan.

Film to go on floors by 2023 end

PeepingMoon has reported that War 2 will go on floors by 2023 end. Quoting an insider, the publication said that the scriptwriting of the upcoming title has already been completed by Aditya Chopra and Shridhar Raghavan, adding that the production work is expected to begin by the year's end. However, it is not yet confirmed whether Siddharth Anand will be directing the film.

'War 2' to witness crossover of all YRF spy characters

PeepingMoon reported that though War was created as a solo spy film with no connection to past YRF movies, War 2 will see a major crossover of characters. "The sequel has been written in such a way that it has a connection with the previous spy stories," a source told PeepingMoon. However, it isn't yet known if it will "tell Kabir's backstory with Jim."

All about YRF's Spy Universe

Chopra's Spy Universe was announced before the release of Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan, which saw a cameo by Salman Khan's Tiger. SRK will also be seen in an important cameo in Salman's upcoming movie Tiger 3, which also features Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. War 2 will be the sixth spy film after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3.