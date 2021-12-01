Entertainment Saif Ali Khan in Lucknow, starts shooting for 'Vikram Vedha'

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 01, 2021, 07:05 pm

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan have acted in 'Na Tum Jaano Na Hum'

Last month we learned that Hrithik Roshan has wrapped up the first action schedule for Vikram Vedha. Held in the UAE, the same was announced by the Dhoom 2 star when he shared photos with his stunt double. Now reports suggest that Roshan's co-star in this film, Saif Ali Khan, has started shooting for his part. The same is being held in Lucknow.

Importance Why does the story matter?

The film is the Hindi remake of 2017 scorcher Vikram Vedha that had R Madhavan playing Vikram, a cop. Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi had portrayed the character of Vedha, a gangster. His act was so impressive that even Shah Rukh Khan wanted to essay that part, if given a chance. So, both Roshan and Khan, in their second collaboration, have big shoes to fill.

Details Khan will be taking up Madhavan's role in Hindi remake

Detailing Khan's schedule, a source told a media portal, "This week, Saif Ali Khan kicked off his schedule for Vikram Vedha in Lucknow. Playing the role of an encounter cop in the film, Saif has been hard at work with his tough shooting schedule." And, to be honest, Khan taking up Madhavan's role is giving us some serious Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein vibes!

Information The film will release on September 30 next year

In July, makers had announced that they are targeting a September 30, 2022 outing for the film. Directors of the original Tamil flick, Pushkar-Gayathri duo, are returning to helm this one too. Reliance Entertainment, T-Series, and Chennai-based YNOT Studios are backing this much-anticipated project. Roshan had started filming for his portion on Dussehra this year, which he had also shared on social media.

Information Right now, Roshan is filming 'Fighter,' along with Deepika Padukone

For now, both the actors have their hands full with ventures. Roshan is right now shooting Siddharth Anand's Fighter with Deepika Padukone. He will also be seen in Rakesh Roshan's superhero flick Krrish 4. On the other hand, Khan's last release Bunty Aur Babli 2 did not get much love from critics or audience. He will next be seen as Ravana in Adipurush.