Entertainment

Celebrity Cricket League making comeback after 3 years: Details inside

Celebrity Cricket League making comeback after 3 years: Details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 12, 2023, 07:58 pm 1 min read

Celebrity Cricket League to make a comeback after 3 years

The Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) is making a comeback after three years, and the sportainment league is set to kick off on February 18. Trade analyst-film critic Taran Adarsh also revealed on Twitter that eight teams from eight film industries would be participating in this star-studded event this season. CCL matches will reportedly follow a T10 (10 overs per side) format instead of T20.

Star-studded league and other exciting trivia

Some of the big names participating in this cricket league are Akhil Akkineni, Sonu Sood, Manoj Tiwari, Jisshu Sengupta, and Riteish Deshmukh, among many others. Notably, superstar Salman Khan is the Brand Ambassador of the CCL. Bollywood's Mumbai Heroes are the defending champions (2019), whereas Telugu Warriors won the most titles. CCL matches will be aired on ZEE network channels and OTT platforms.

Take a look at this teaser

#India's biggest sportainment event Celebrity Cricket League [#CCL] - with 8 teams from across 8 languages - starts 18 Feb 2023.#CCL2023#CCLStarting18thFeb pic.twitter.com/1AKY47Ii3v — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 11, 2023