Man saves ₹36,500 on MacBook purchase by flying to Vietnam!

An Indian man has managed to save a whopping ₹36,500 on his new MacBook. The trick? He purchased the laptop in Vietnam instead of India. The traveler shared his experience on Reddit 's r/macoffer community, explaining how he combined remote work, sightseeing, and an expensive electronics purchase into one 11-day trip. His strategy highlights the benefits of cross-border shopping for high-value electronics like Apple devices.

Shopping abroad Why Apple devices are cheaper in Vietnam The traveler noted that Apple devices are more expensive in India due to high import duties and Goods and Services Tax (GST). However, Vietnam has lower retail prices for electronics and even offers VAT refunds on the eligible purchases. This makes it an attractive destination for tech-savvy travelers looking to save money while buying their favorite gadgets.

Savings breakdown A look at the expenses The man found that the MacBook model he wanted, which costs around ₹1.85 lakh in India after credit card offers, was available in Vietnam for ₹1.48 lakh. He chose a store that offered proper documentation for the VAT refund process and completed it at the airport before leaving Vietnam. This reduced his total cost of purchase and trip expenses, from ₹2.08 lakh initially to ₹1.97 lakh after VAT refund processing.