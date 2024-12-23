Summarize Simplifying... In short Vietnam is implementing stringent social media regulations, seen as an extension of its 2018 cybersecurity law, which has been criticized for mirroring China's internet censorship.

The new rules, feared to encourage self-censorship, include restrictions on gaming for under-18s and require tech companies to verify user accounts for livestreaming.

Human Rights Watch has called for the repeal of these regulations, arguing they threaten freedom of expression and access to information. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Decree 147 will come into effect on December 25

Vietnam to enforce social media regulations in 'draconian' new decree

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:36 pm Dec 23, 202412:36 pm

What's the story Vietnam will introduce new internet regulations, called Decree 147, from December 25. The law requires tech giants such as Facebook and TikTok to store user data and hand it over to authorities when requested. It also calls for the removal of content considered "illegal" by the government within 24 hours. Critics say the measures violate freedom of expression in Vietnam and mimic China's internet censorship tactics.

Censorship concerns

Decree 147: A tool for suppressing dissent?

The decree is viewed as an extension of a 2018 cybersecurity law that invited criticism from the United States, European Union, and internet freedom advocates for mirroring China's internet censorship. The Vietnamese government has a track record of quickly silencing dissent and arresting critics, especially those on social media. Blogger Duong Van Thai was recently sentenced to 12 years in prison for anti-state information, while independent journalist Huy Duc was arrested for posts allegedly violating state interests.

Democratic values

New regulations may encourage self-censorship

Nguyen Hoang Vi, a blogger and rights activist, feared the decree "may encourage self-censorship" and hurt democratic values. Le Quang Tu Do of the Ministry of Information and Communications said the decree seeks to "regulate behavior" for maintaining social order and national security. The new rules also restrict under-18s from gaming to prevent addiction, with game publishers mandated to enforce a one-hour-per-session and 180-minutes-per-day limit.

User restrictions

Impact on Vietnam's gaming and social media users

Vietnam has a massive gaming population, with more than half of its 100 million people playing games regularly. The country also has some 65 million Facebook users, 60 million YouTube users, and 20 million TikTok users. Under the new laws, tech companies will have to verify user accounts with phone numbers or identification numbers. Only verified accounts will be permitted to livestream, impacting many who earn through social commerce on platforms like TikTok.

Repeal call

Human Rights Watch calls for repeal of Decree 147

Major tech companies are yet to comment on the new regulations. However, Human Rights Watch has called for the repeal of Decree 147, saying it threatens access to information and freedom of expression. Patricia Gossman from Human Rights Watch said: "Vietnam's new...(decree)...its other cybersecurity laws neither protect the public from any genuine security concerns nor respect fundamental human rights." She added the decree gives authorities another tool to suppress dissent by treating criticism as a national security issue.