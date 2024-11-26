Want to report a hashtag on Facebook? Follow these steps
Meta-owned Facebook is one of the world's most popular social media platforms. Unfortunately, a lot of people misuse it to post objectionable content like photos and videos under various hashtags, and harass others. Now, there is a way to report such hashtags and remove their associated content from your feed. Let us check how to do so.
Follow these steps to report
To report a hashtag, first open Facebook on your desktop or mobile device. Next, search for the hashtag which you want to report. Then click or tap on 'More' and select 'Give feedback or report topic.' Now, select the option that best describes how the hashtag violates Facebook's Community Standards. Finally, press 'Submit' after you finish choosing a topic to report the hashtag.
Meta doesn't ask to submit report for all content
Based on your feedback, you may be able to submit a report to Meta. For certain types of content, Meta does not ask you to submit a report, and just uses your feedback to help its systems learn.