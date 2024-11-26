Summarize Simplifying... In short To report a problematic hashtag on Facebook, simply search for the hashtag, click 'More', then 'Give feedback or report topic'.

Choose the reason that best fits how the hashtag breaches Facebook's Community Standards and hit 'Submit'.

Reporting can be done from a desktop or mobile device

Want to report a hashtag on Facebook? Follow these steps

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:44 pm Nov 26, 202403:44 pm

What's the story Meta-owned Facebook is one of the world's most popular social media platforms. Unfortunately, a lot of people misuse it to post objectionable content like photos and videos under various hashtags, and harass others. Now, there is a way to report such hashtags and remove their associated content from your feed. Let us check how to do so.

User guide

Follow these steps to report

To report a hashtag, first open Facebook on your desktop or mobile device. Next, search for the hashtag which you want to report. Then click or tap on 'More' and select 'Give feedback or report topic.' Now, select the option that best describes how the hashtag violates Facebook's Community Standards. Finally, press 'Submit' after you finish choosing a topic to report the hashtag.

Policy

Meta doesn't ask to submit report for all content

Based on your feedback, you may be able to submit a report to Meta. For certain types of content, Meta does not ask you to submit a report, and just uses your feedback to help its systems learn.