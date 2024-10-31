Summarize Simplifying... In short Meta AI has reached over 500 million users in just a year, thanks to improvements in feed and video recommendations that have boosted user engagement on Facebook and Instagram.

Meanwhile, Meta's Threads app is also experiencing rapid growth, with nearly 275 million monthly users and over a million daily sign-ups.

Meta AI surpasses 500M users within a year of launch

What's the story Meta AI, the generative artificial intelligence (AI) assistant from Meta Platforms Inc.﻿, has crossed a major milestone of over 500 million users, CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed the information during the company's latest earnings call. The achievement comes merely a year after the social media giant launched its AI assistant last year. Zuckerberg believes Meta AI is on course to become the world's most-used assistant by the end of this year.

Impact on user engagement and advertising

Zuckerberg emphasized that AI improvements in feed and video recommendations have led to an 8% increase in time spent on Facebook, and a 5% increase for Instagram this year. The company's AI tools are also being leveraged by advertisers, with over 15 million ads created using generative AI just last month. "We believe that there's a lot more upside here," Zuckerberg said, hinting at more growth driven by these technologies.

Threads app witnesses exponential growth

Apart from its AI milestones, Meta's Threads app is also witnessing tremendous growth with almost 275 million monthly users. "It's been growing more than a million sign-ups per day," Zuckerberg said during the earnings call. He also added that user engagement on this platform is also on the rise, further highlighting the effect of Meta's tech advancements on its user base and engagement.