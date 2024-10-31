Nintendo's new music app lets you enjoy favorite game tunes
Nintendo has launched a new mobile app, Nintendo Music, for Switch Online subscribers. The app, which is available on both iOS and Android platforms, lets users enjoy iconic music from a range of Nintendo games. These include popular titles such as Splatoon, Animal Crossing, and The Legend of Zelda. The announcement of Nintendo Music follows several other unexpected non-Switch 2 reveals from Nintendo, such as the release of an alarm clock.
Curated playlists and offline listening
The Nintendo Music app provides curated playlists according to games, moments, moods, or characters. You can also create your own personalized playlists. The app can stream as well as download tracks for offline listening, depending on what you prefer. The service is available in the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Finland France, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Itally, and several other regions.
Spoiler feature and extended tracks
Nintendo Music comes with a unique spoiler feature, which lets you filter out tracks that could spoil the details of a game you haven't played or completed yet. For those looking for uninterrupted listening, the app also offers an option to loop songs or extend select tracks to 15, 30, or 60 minutes. This makes the experience even better with continuous play of your favorite gaming tunes.