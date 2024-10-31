Summarize Simplifying... In short Nintendo has launched a new music app that lets you stream and download your favorite game tunes.

The app features curated playlists based on games, moods, or characters, and even allows you to create your own.

Unique features include a spoiler filter to avoid game spoilers and an option to extend tracks for continuous play. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The app is available on iOS and Android

Nintendo's new music app lets you enjoy favorite game tunes

By Akash Pandey 12:31 pm Oct 31, 202412:31 pm

What's the story Nintendo has launched a new mobile app, Nintendo Music, for Switch Online subscribers. The app, which is available on both iOS and Android platforms, lets users enjoy iconic music from a range of Nintendo games. These include popular titles such as Splatoon, Animal Crossing, and The Legend of Zelda. The announcement of Nintendo Music follows several other unexpected non-Switch 2 reveals from Nintendo, such as the release of an alarm clock.

App features

Curated playlists and offline listening

The Nintendo Music app provides curated playlists according to games, moments, moods, or characters. You can also create your own personalized playlists. The app can stream as well as download tracks for offline listening, depending on what you prefer. The service is available in the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Finland France, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Itally, and several other regions.

User experience

Spoiler feature and extended tracks

Nintendo Music comes with a unique spoiler feature, which lets you filter out tracks that could spoil the details of a game you haven't played or completed yet. For those looking for uninterrupted listening, the app also offers an option to loop songs or extend select tracks to 15, 30, or 60 minutes. This makes the experience even better with continuous play of your favorite gaming tunes.