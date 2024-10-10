Summarize Simplifying... In short In 2018, Tata, renowned for his humanitarian work, was set to receive a lifetime achievement award from the British Royal Family. However, he chose to cancel his travel plans to care for his ill dog, demonstrating his humility and love for animals.

Ratan Tata was a dog lover

Tata once chose his ill dog over 'lifetime achievement award'

What's the story Businessman Niranjan Hiranandani has shared a heartwarming anecdote about his late friend, Ratan Tata, showcasing the industrialist's humility and compassion. Speaking to India Today, Hiranandani recalled an incident when Tata canceled a trip to London at the last minute to care for his sick pet dog. "He took great care of his pet dog and canceled his trip to London. He made the dog sleep next to him on his bed," Hiranandani said.

Award

British Royal Family wanted to honor Tata

According to several reports, in 2018, King Charles III of the United Kingdom wanted to facilitate Tata for his remarkable humanitarian works. The British Royal Family decided to honor Tata with a lifetime achievement award, and all arrangements had been made to welcome him since Tata had initially agreed to attend the ceremony at Buckingham Palace. However, just days before the event, Tata canceled his travel plans after one of his dogs, Tango or Tito, fell ill.

Humility

Tata's humility and simplicity

Hiranandani, who had invested in Tata-backed Goodfellows, a companionship startup for senior citizens in 2022, said that the incident is an example of a great person who is so down-to-earth and so simple. Tata was a dog lover, and the Tata Group has launched numerous projects to provide care for canines. Tata Sons' global headquarters at Bombay House houses a number of stray animals that the company cares for.

Last encounter

Tata's final meeting with Hiranandani

Hiranandani also shared details of his last meeting with Tata. "The last time I met him, he insisted he would come up to the car to see me off. He told me that 'you are such a good friend and I want to see you up to the car.' He came up to the car despite being unwell," he said. The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons passed away at the age of 86.