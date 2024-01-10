Tata to build semiconductor factory in Gujarat

By Rishabh Raj 03:02 pm Jan 10, 202403:02 pm

Tata will also start building a massive 20-gigawatt battery storage factory in Gujarat

At the ongoing Vibrant Gujarat Summit, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran revealed that the company is close to finalizing plans for a semiconductor plant in Dholera. The project is expected to kick off in 2024. Chandrasekaran emphasized Tata's dedication to advanced technology and manufacturing, positioning the group as a leader in innovation. "For the Tata Group, Gujarat holds a distinctive significance, dating back to 1939 when Tata Chemicals marked the beginning of its presence in the state," he said.

Tata's electric vehicle initiatives and expansion

Chandrasekaran also discussed the importance of Sanand in Tata's electric vehicle (EV) technology efforts, noting that it has become a central hub for the company's EV projects. He recognized the growing demand for EVs and mentioned plans to expand manufacturing capacities to meet this need. In addition to EVs, Chandrasekaran shared updates on Tata Group's diverse portfolio, announcing that production of the C295 defense aircraft had begun in Baroda and is set to extend to Dholera.

Tata's plans for a 20-gigawatt battery storage factory

In the coming months, the Tata Group also intends to start building a massive 20-gigawatt battery storage factory in Gujarat. "This ambitious initiative marks a strategic move by Tata to bolster its presence in the renewable energy sector and contribute to India's growing focus on sustainable power solutions," Chandrasekaran stated. The upcoming facility is anticipated to play a crucial role in addressing the increasing demand for energy storage solutions, aligning with India's commitment to clean and green technologies.