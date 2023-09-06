Gujarat: Upset over daughter's love marriage, Dalit family consumes poison

India

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 06, 2023 | 05:03 pm 3 min read

A family of four from Dholka town in Gujarat allegedly consumed poison on Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of a man and his elder son, the Hindustan Times reported. The family, belonging to the Dalit community, took this extreme step due to their unhappiness with their daughter's love marriage a year ago and subsequent pressure from relatives. The police claimed the daughter's in-laws and other relatives subjected the family to mental torture, leading to their decision to end their lives.

Poison consumed following societal pressure, emotional abuse from relatives

According to the Gujarat Police, Kiran Rathod (52), his wife Neetaben (50), and their two sons, Harsh (24) and Harshil (19), allegedly took some poisonous substance on Tuesday night. Rathod and his elder son died, but his wife and younger son survived and were receiving treatment, they claimed. After their daughter married a man of her choosing in 2022, the family cut relations with her. They also endured enormous societal pressure and mental abuse from relatives.

Police file FIR against 18 persons

The police have registered an FIR against 18 individuals, including the husband of Rathod's daughter, her in-laws, other relatives, and friends. They face charges under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation), and 114 (abettor present when crime committed). The FIR claims that the accused persons caused unbearable mental torture to the family, leading them to commit suicide.

Societal pressure's deadly consequences

This heartbreaking incident highlights the devastating consequences of societal pressure and intolerance toward personal choices in marriage. The tragic loss of life serves as a reminder of the need for greater understanding and acceptance of individual decisions, particularly within families and communities. It also underscores the importance of providing support and resources to those struggling with mental health issues and the impact of external pressures.

Similar incident happened in Tamil Nadu

A similar tragic tragedy also occurred in the Tamil Nadu district of Nagapattinam in 2022. A man allegedly killed three members of his family before committing suicide after his daughter married a Dalit. The victims include the accused Lakshmanan's wife and two daughters, one of whom was a minor. The man owned a tea store, and he was upset because his daughter married a man from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community.

Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, please get in touch with AASRA for suicide prevention counseling by ringing 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525. Sneha India Foundation can also be contacted at +914424640050. Vandrevala Foundation also has trained counselors; its contact number is +91-9999666555.

