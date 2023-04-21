India

SC grants bail to 8 convicts in Godhra carnage case

Written by Prateek Talukdar Apr 21, 2023, 02:55 pm 1 min read

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to eight convicts in the 2002 Godhra train burning case observing the period of their incarceration and their role in the crime. The court refused to consider the bail plea of four other convicts on the basis of their roles. Notably, 59 Hindu pilgrims returning from Ayodhya in Sabarmati Express were killed in the fire.

