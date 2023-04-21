India

70-year-old woman walks barefoot to withdraw pension, video goes viral

The SBI is going to provide a wheelchair to the woman

A heart-wrenching video has surfaced on social media, showing a 70-year-old woman walking barefoot in scorching heat for several kilometers with the help of a broken chair to collect her old-age pension from a bank. The incident reportedly happened in Banuaguda village in the Jharigaon block of Odisha's Nabarangpur district on Monday. The woman in the clip was identified as Surya Harijan.

Expressing concern, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday tweeted and asked the State Bank of India (SBI) to take cognizance of Harijan's situation. In response, the SBI said Harijan used to withdraw pension from her village's bank. However, due to old age, her fingerprints stopped matching at the branch. The bank added that her pension would be delivered to her doorstep beginning next month.

Harijan hasn't received pension for last 4 months

Notably, the woman was provided with her pension on hand earlier. However, the systems at the bank changed and since then the money was being transferred online to her account. Due to aging, sometimes Harijan's left thumb impressions at her bank branch don't work and thus she had to go to another bank. She reportedly hasn't received her pension for the last four months.