5 cultural fests in India you must attend in 2023

Written by Anujj Trehaan Jan 11, 2023, 01:35 pm 2 min read

Immerse in India's rich culture at these five cultural fests

Time to soak in the country's rich culture. India is a melting pot of cultures, heritage, customs, and traditions that welcome everyone with open arms. From varied dance forms and songs to diverse food and clothing, the country is divided by uniqueness yet united by love. So to celebrate that spirit, visit these five super fun cultural festivals held during winter.

Nagaur Fest

Nagaur Fest is the second-largest cattle festival and among the most popular ones in India. A whopping 80,000 cattle, which are embellished with colorful clothing and accessories, are exchanged in this fest. There is music, folk dance, and some engaging activities like tug of war, camel races, bullock races, storytelling, campfires, puppetry, cockfights, and juggling. It is happening between January 27-30 in Rajasthan.

Kutch Rann Utsav

Lasting for nearly four months this year, Kutch Rann Utsav is a tourism event that is spread across a whopping area of 7,000 sq miles in a village near Rann of Kutch, Gujarat. There are 400 swanky tents on an expansive field of white sand pierced by moonlight, live cultural performances, and Kutchhi cuisine to enjoy. The festival is on until February 20.

Goa Carnival

This Goa Carnival is attended by people across castes, creeds, colors, genders, religions, and communities, which makes it incredibly welcoming. From singing and dancing to feasting, playing, and performing, there is something for everyone. The fest also features clowns, fire performers, acrobatic professionals, and live bands that take the celebration up a notch. The four-day fun fest begins on February 25.

Konark Dance Festival

The Konark Dance Festival of Odisha is among the biggest dance festivals in the country. Many celebrated names in the music and dance industry of India participate in it. This year, the thoughtful organizers have planned major attractions including Bharatnatyam, Kathak, Kuchipudi, Manipuri, and Odissi dance performances. Tribal music, food, and art are other highlights of this fest that generally happens between December 1-5.

Hornbill Festival

Hornbill Festival is a major crowd-puller that makes your trip to Nagaland worth all the time and effort. This annual festival celebrates the 16 resident tribes of the state through food, music, art, and dance. You get to witness folk performances, head-hunting rituals, car and bike adventures, fashion shows, and the popular chili-eating contest. The festival is celebrated from December 1-10.