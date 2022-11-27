Bengaluru

Debt-ridden father kills 2-year-old daughter crying of hunger, attempts suicide

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Nov 27, 2022, 08:05 pm 3 min read

The accused father has been facing financial issues after loosing job

A shocking incident came to the fore in Bengaluru after a debt-ridden techie allegedly killed his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter before attempting suicide. As per reports, the deceased daughter was crying out of hunger but the accused father couldn't feed her due to lack of money. Police arrested him after which he revealed that he regrets killing his daughter but also blamed financial constraints for it.

What did police says?

Police identified the deceased girl as Jiya (2.5), and the accused father as Rahul Parmar (45), TOI reported. They had gone missing on November 15 after which Parmar's wife Bhavya filed a missing report at the nearby police station. Following this, the police initiated a search and discovered Jiya's body in a lake near the Kendatti Kolar highway and started searching for her father.

Accused father arrested from Tamil Nadu

Parmar, a native of Gujarat, was arrested in Tamil Nadu on November 23, just days after Jiya's body was found. During questioning, he allegedly confessed to the crime and detailed the specifics and rationale behind it while police escorted him around the lake. The police gathered the required evidence on the scene and are now preparing to file a charge sheet against him.

Parmar jumped into lake with daughter's body but survived

Parmar allegedly informed police that he intended to commit suicide after killing his daughter, as per reports. Reports said he was tired of the debtors harassing him and told police that as his daughter screamed out in hunger, he hugged her before strangling her to death. After that, he jumped into the lake with the daughter's lifeless body, but he survived.

Tried to jump in front of the train after escaping

Police told TOI that the accused survived due to the lake's lowering water. He was hurt after failing in a suicide attempt and decided to jump in front of a train near Bangarapet railway station. He couldn't leap, so he boarded the train to Tamil Nadu instead. He stated that he regretted killing his daughter, but he had no other choice, the report said.

Reason for taking extreme step

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Parmar lost his job and also incurred losses in the bitcoin industry, as per India.com. A bogus robbery charge was also filed against him. In order to escape debt, he had even mortgaged his wife's valuables. Apart from that, the debtors began to bother him. He was unable to grant his daughter's request.