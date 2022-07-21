Career

Meet Balamurali Ambati, the youngest doctor in the world

Dr. Balamurali Ambati became the world's youngest doctor at the ripe age of 17 back in 1995.

Dr. Balamurali Ambati became the world's youngest doctor at the ripe age of 17 in 1995. He holds the Guinness World Record for the same. Born in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, in 1977 to a Telugu-speaking family, he finished his graduation from New York University at just 13. While his father was reportedly an industrial engineer, his mother was a mathematician. Here's more on him.

Early life What was his early life like?

When most kids were just getting comfortable with walking and speaking, little Ambati was doing calculus at the age of four! Nicknamed "Real Life Doogie Howser" after the TV character, he finished his schooling at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and even co-authored an HIV/AIDS research book when he was just 11. He graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine with distinction at 17 in 1995.

Professional Life What has his career been like?

Currently, Ambati is serving as the Professor and Director of Ophthalmology at the University of Oregon. He has earlier worked with institutions like the University of Utah School of Medicine. He also worked with many humanitarian organizations like ORBIS, SightLife, Sight for the Sightless, and Help Mercy International, among others. He has been an educator and researcher in ophthalmology for about two decades now.

Awards What kind of awards has he recieved?

Throughout his glamorous career, Ambati has won various awards, which include the Raja-Lakshmi Award from the Sri Raja-Lakshmi Foundation, the Gold Humanism Award by the University of Utah, 2010 Utah Asian Chamber of Commerce's Business Professional of the Year, and a fellowship in cornea and refractive surgery from Duke University in 2002. He also holds a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Conclusion Salute to Dr. Ambati!

All in all, Dr. Ambati serves as the prime example of success in one's field. He continues to be an inspiration to doctors and child prodigies worldwide. His role in the world of medicine, especially ophthalmology, has also changed countless lives, and we hope to continue to see its positive impact for many decades to come.