Career

5 scholarships for Indians to study in the US

5 scholarships for Indians to study in the US

Written by Ramit Sharan Jul 20, 2022, 06:00 am 3 min read

Many Indian students dream of studying in prestigious institutes in the United States of America.

Many Indian students dream of studying in prestigious institutes in the United States. However, financial constraints can often be a problem for well-deserving candidates. Many private and public institutions recognize this fact and have set up scholarship programs to help out meritorious candidates to pursue education in the US. Here are five such scholarships for Indians to study in the US.

#1 Fulbright-Nehru Master's Fellowships

It is for Indians pursuing master's at select US colleges/universities in arts and culture management, environmental science/studies, public administration, and women's/gender studies, among other fields. Eligibility: Three years of professional experience with a bachelor's degree (minimum 55% marks), and must be committed to returning to India. Selected applicants receive a J-1 visa, round-trip air travel expenses, tuition fees, living expenditure/related costs, and sickness/accident coverage.

#2 Rotary International Ambassadorial Scholarships

This program offers a variety of ambassadorial scholarships for graduate and undergraduate students, ranging from $12,000-25,000 (roughly Rs. 9-18 lakh) Eligibility: The candidate must be a citizen of a country where Rotary clubs are present and should have completed two years of college-level course work (or equivalent). Disabled candidates are also eligible. However, candidates shouldn't continue their education in foreign countries having Rotary clubs.

#3 SN Bose Scholarship

The Science & Engineering Board, Indo-US Science and Technology Forum, WINStep Forward, and the Indian government's Department of Science and Technology offer this exchange program between top Indian and American institutes. Airfare, health insurance, and stipend are covered. Eligibility: Candidates must be Indian citizens pursuing undergraduate/graduate degrees in engineering, mathematical and computational sciences, atmospheric and earth sciences, chemical sciences, and physical sciences, among others.

#4 Inlaks Shivdasani Foundation Scholarships

It is for students aspiring to study in North American/European universities. However, engineering, computer science, business studies, medicine, fashion design, music, film animation, and public health students are not eligible. A maximum of $100,000—covering tuition fees, one-way travel, living expenses, and health allowance—is awarded. For additional funding, candidates must submit proof to cover full expenses. Eligibility: Must be high achievers aged below 30 years.

#5 Narotam Sekhsaria Scholarships

The Narotam Sekhsaria higher education scholarship program provides financial aid to students wishing to pursue master's courses abroad. Accepted fields of study are applied science, social sciences, architecture, humanities, pure sciences, law, and management. Deserving students are offered Rs. 20 lakh worth of financial aid. Eligibility: Not more than 30 years of age. Candidates must be applying for the fall intake of prestigious institutions.