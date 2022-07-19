Career

IIM Raipur admits more girls than boys for first time

IIM Raipur admits more girls than boys for first time

Written by Abhishek Hari Jul 19, 2022, 09:18 pm 2 min read

In a first, IIM Raipur in Chhattisgarh admitted more girls than boys to its postgraduate management course for the 2022-24 academic session.

An official from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Monday stated that the business school, for the first time ever, enrolled more girls than boys in its postgraduate management degree for the 2022-24 academic session. According to Vishal Meena, media coordinator at IIM Raipur, 205 girls have been selected for the institute's premier management program, compared to just 125 boys.

Fact 62% of students enrolled in course are girls

The IIM official stated that 62% of students enrolled in the two-year course this year were girls, and 38% were boys. This is a significant increase from the previous 2021-23 academic session, for which 120 girls and 146 boys were admitted, said Meena. The official also claimed IIM Raipur is the only national institute in Chhattisgarh with a higher enrollment of girls than boys.

Context IIM Raipur established in 2010, achieved 14th rank in NIRF

IIM Raipur, a relatively new institution that was founded in 2010 in the Chhattisgarh capital, has moved up one spot to claim the 14th spot in the prestigious National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings this year. To note, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently announced the seventh edition of the NIRF rankings.

Quote 'This year is a year of triumph in achieving milestones'

IIM Raipur has one of the highest faculty research outputs among the newer IIMs. For the past 12 years, IIM Raipur has also held a 100% placement record, with the average salaries growing every year, too. IIM Director, Professor Ram Kumar Kakani, told TOI, "This year is a year of triumph in achieving milestones toward our vision [amid the global pandemic]."