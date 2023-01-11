Lifestyle

Skip vegetable refined oil and cook with these 6 alternatives

Jan 11, 2023, 12:41 pm

Open yourself to healthier food choices

Cook, eat, and stay healthy. Vegetable refined oils are made using a host of chemicals and are overly processed in nature. The damage doesn't stop here as they're modified and deodorized to increase their shelf life. These oils are then cooled, bleached, and degummed with more chemicals which makes food cooked with them unhealthy. Here are five alternatives to such oils.

Olive oil

Many nutritionists believe that olive oil is one of the most healthy and versatile cooking oils that you can use, as long as it is extra virgin. Extra virgin olive oil contains a good content of monounsaturated fats and some polyunsaturated fatty acids, which are healthy for the body. In fact, many studies have associated this with better heart health.

Avocado oil

Although with a higher smoking point, avocado oil is just as good as olive oil. It doesn't have much flavor, which makes it all the more suitable to cook with. Besides that, it is loaded with both monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids, and even has a good amount of vitamin E to absorb. While it could be expensive, it is better than most oils.

Ghee

Ghee is a clarified form of butter and is packed with fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K. Easily stored at room temperature, ghee has been shown to improve insulin resistance in various studies around the world. Although it is not suited for those wanting to lose weight, it is still a better option for cooking than refined oils.

Sesame oil

Sesame oil has a medium to high smoking point and is loaded with a multitude of antioxidants. The sesamol and sesaminol in it are quite heart-friendly and are also known to offer neuroprotective effects against Parkinson's disease. Apt for sauteing and general-purpose cooking, this oil features a mild nutty flavor that can work well with a variety of dishes.

Rice bran oil

Extracted from the outer husk of rice grains rice bran oil is useful for high-heat cooking. Due to its high smoke point, it is widely used as a cooking oil in many Asian countries. It is a good source of vitamins E and K, and an excellent source of poly- and mono-unsaturated fats which can improve blood cholesterol levels.

Walnut oil

Walnut oil is replete with vitamins K and E, zinc, choline, and phosphorus, which makes it a healthy alternative to vegetable refined oil. It is also loaded with antioxidants that research links to improved heart health, controlled diabetes, and better skin. Its low smoke point may not make it the most ideal choice but it can be used in food in various ways.