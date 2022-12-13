Lifestyle

Stay warm this winter with these 5 herbs

Stay warm this winter with these 5 herbs

Written by Anujj Trehaan Dec 13, 2022, 02:55 pm 2 min read

These five herbs will keep you warm

We 'herb' you needed some warmth this winter? Well, here's all you need! When the cold weather strikes, it is important to eat and drink right. So to keep yourself naturally warm during this season, it is time to scout around your own kitchen. Here are five herbs that can keep you warm and healthy on a flavorful note this season.

Tulsi

Tulsi is one of the most wondrous ingredients from Ayurveda that is known for its myriad health benefits. The best way to use it to keep your body warm is by making a tulsi tea or adding a few drops of its extracts in warm water. Additionally, it's the perfect dose of nutrition during winter as it is loaded with antioxidants and anti-aging properties.

Rosemary

Rosemary is known for its healing properties, especially to treat cold and flu symptoms during winter. This herb features both anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, which makes it useful against multiple allergens. Not just that, it also keeps you warm during the winter season, which is why you can easily sip on some rosemary tea to stay cozy throughout.

Fenugreek

Fenugreek is considered one of the many winter superfoods, for it is considered very nourishing and warm. In addition to this, it is also effective against diabetes and bad cholesterol, making it an ideal herb for weight loss during the season. Although slightly bitter in flavor, it is best to add them to soups to optimize their warmth-inducing compounds.

Oregano

Your favorite pizza seasoning, oregano, is not only flavorful but also very warm in nature. You can add this to your soups and stews to stay cozy and comfortable during the cold season. Rich in anti-inflammatory properties and antibacterial compounds, this hot and spicy herb can easily help you ease out symptoms of respiratory issues posed by seasonal flu.

Coriander

While mostly it is looked at as a flavoring ingredient in food, coriander is also quite wholesome during winter. From soups and stews to salads and sides, this green goodness of nutrition is heavily available in winter, for it is a rich source of vitamin C. This nutrient helps us steer clear of many infections and diseases caused owing to season change.